WWE Rumor Mill: Main event for WWE SummerSlam 2018 possibly revealed

This match could change the course of WWE history forever.

WWE boss Vince McMahon has time and again been praised for putting forth excellent cards on the WWE's annual SummerSlam PPV

What’s the story?

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE’s plans for SummerSlam 2018’s main event have possibly been revealed.

Apparently, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend his title against Roman Reigns in this year’s SummerSlam headliner. Besides, additional details on WWE’s plans for the matchup have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

Reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar last defended his title at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this April.

The Steel Cage Match ended in controversial fashion, as both Lesnar and Reigns put forth their respective arguments as to whose feet touched the floor first after the duo crashed through the confines of the cage and went flying out of the ring.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of The Observer asserted WWE—through its commentary team—has been pushing the idea that Roman Reigns deserves another shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship, owing to the controversial manner in which their match at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble PPV ended.

Additionally, Meltzer explained that presently, the WWE plans on booking a Universal title match between Lesnar and Reigns at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Furthermore, Meltzer noted that although the WWE could possibly change its plans regarding the Universal title matchup, the current belief is that Lesnar will indeed put his title on the line at SummerSlam 2018 against Reigns.

What’s next?

Fans can expect WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to defend his title against Roman Reigns at WWE’s SummerSlam PPV that airs from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Reigns is likely to defeat Lesnar at the event to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Besides, Lesnar will most definitely appear more prominently on WWE RAW as the WWE Universe approaches SummerSlam 2018.

