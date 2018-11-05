WWE Rumor Mill: Major change to take place in the planned Wrestlemania 35 match card?

Triple H

What's the story?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter(via Cagesideseats.com) has stated that in case Triple H needs surgery for the injury he sustained during his Tag Team match at Crown Jewel, he will not be able to compete at Wrestlemania 35 and his planned match with Batista will likely not take place.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H teamed up with longtime best friend Shawn Michaels to take on The Undertaker and Kane in a clash of the legends on November 2nd, 2018 at Crown Jewel PPV which was held at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main event saw some great action and the much-anticipated return of Shawn Michaels to in-ring action. However, unfortunately Triple H seemed to injure his ribs during a spot in the match. It was later revealed that he might have suffered a pectoral injury.

Reports have stated that if he does go for surgery he could be out for months.

The heart of the matter

It is rather unfortunate for this injury to have taken place as the WWE had hinted at a possible clash between Triple H and Batista at the Smackdown 1000 episode when Batista taunted Triple H saying that the Game had never been able to defeat him regardless of his massive list of accomplishments, during the Evolution reunion segment.

What's next?

WWE will have to look for an alternate opponent for Batista in case The Game is unable to compete at Wrestlemania. While a Triple H vs Batista match would certainly have put people in seats, having Batista put over a younger talent like Bobby Lashley or Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania could also be a good idea.

