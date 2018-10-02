WWE Rumor Mill: Major changes coming to WWE Network?

The WWE Network is available on PS4, Xbox One, Apple TV and Apple devices.

What's the story?

The WWE is reportedly considering implementing a tiered service for their Network, where audiences could pay more to receive a better experience.

In case you didn't know

The WWE Network launched in 2014, primarily in North America, with WrestleMania 30 being the first major pay per view aired as part of the service.

Similar to other services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, the WWE Network offers hundreds of hours of WWE archived footage, as well as NXT, and a series of Network-exclusive shows.

Earlier this year, the company sorted it's distribution rights for Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live.

RAW will continue to air on the USA Network for the foreseeable future, whilst SmackDown Live will move to FOX Sports for a minimum 5-year term, starting in October next year.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, the project is being seen over by WWE Chair, Vince McMahon personally, who is working alongside Kevin Dunn and Chief of Staff Brad Blum.

Whilst exact details of the reported tiered system are unclear, the idea of such a service is not too different from an idea that was floated by the company in 2016.

This 2016 idea included offering a free service of the Network, which limited viewing ability and commercials.

A $4.99 a month offer would include the Network as it currently is, but without NXT shows, TakeOver events, and would only host the main 4 WWE pay per views (Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, Summerslam and Survivor Series), with commercials.

The $9.99 a month offer would be the same as the Network currently is, with some commercials.

The most expensive, $14.99 a month service would have no commercials, all the services of the previous tier, as well as content from shows such as PROGRESS, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

According to the 2016 report, the $14.99 service would also allow fans offline downloads, early ticket ordering, the ability to vote for a Hall of Famer, exclusive content, and special VIP Meet and Greet sessions at Live events.

What's next?

The WWE Network currently is priced at $9.99 a month and has over 1 million downloads.