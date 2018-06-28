WWE Rumor Mill: Major changes in Ronda Rousey's WWE schedule, RAW title picture revealed

What’s the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several major changes have reportedly been made to Ronda Rousey’s current WWE schedule.

Accordingly, Rousey has now been taken off a Raw episode, while being advertised for another week’s edition. Besides, the WWE Raw Women’s Championship situation has also been expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey competed in her first WWE singles match-up at the recent Money in the Bank PPV - a RAW Women’s title match that saw the former UFC Champion take on Nia Jax.

Nevertheless, Rousey won the match via disqualification, after Alexa Bliss attacked her with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Following this, Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax; going on to defeat Jax and become the new Raw Women’s Champion.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that on the Raw episode (June 18th, 2018) after Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey attacked Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and Alexa Bliss - actions owing to which Angle handed down Rousey a 1 month suspension.

The Observer now notes that Rousey who had previously been advertised for the July 9th episode of Raw from Boston, Massachusetts - is now no longer being promoted for the episode.

Besides, Rousey was taken off the Extreme Rules PPV promotional package in light of her suspension, however she’s now being advertised for Extreme Rules that takes place on July 15th.

Additionally, Rousey is also being advertised for the July 16th edition of RAW from Buffalo, New York - an episode for which she was previously advertised, removed and is now being advertised again.

Furthermore, while Rousey didn’t appear on the most recent episode of RAW that took place in San Diego California (June 25th, 2018) despite being advertised for the show, Rousey is being heavily promoted for WWE’s highly awaited July 7th live event.

Rousey vs Nia Jax in a RAW Women’s Championship Match with Alexa Bliss as the special guest referee is currently being advertised for WWE’s aforementioned July 7th house show which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss is presently involved in a feud against Nia Jax, and is likely to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Jax at WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV.

Ronda Rousey is expected to re-enter the RAW Women’s title picture after having served her 1 month suspension. However, until then she’s likely to be featured in the Bliss-Jax feud in some capacity nonetheless.

