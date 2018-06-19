WWE Rumor Mill: Major last minute change in plans at Money in the Bank?

Riju Dasgupta

What's the story?

Money in The Bank concluded with an explosive men's ladder match. As reported by PWInsider, Fightful and Cageside Seats, the original plan was for Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax to main event the pay-per-view.

The ladder match was made the main event 'at some point during the weekend', according to PWInsider. Fightful reports that both Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey received praise for their match.

In case you didn't know...

Money in the Bank featured Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax clashing for the RAW Women's Championship, in addition to the two marquee ladder matches. Rousey seemed to have the match in control when Alexa Bliss took her out of commission with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Bliss cashed in her contract and is your brand new RAW Women's Champion. Jax and Bliss are scheduled to clash in a rematch next month.

The heart of the matter

While having the Alexa Bliss cash in was always a part of the plan, the women's match was supposed to go on last and main event the whole show. For reasons unknown this plan was changed at the very last minute, and according to Fightful some people may have even been upset by the same.

That said, the backstage reaction to Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax was fabulous if the rumours are to be believed. This possibly bodes well for Ronda Rousey after she returns from 'suspension'.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey will be off TV for assaulting the RAW General Manager, Kurt Angle. She will only return after Extreme Rules next month, and possibly go after the current RAW Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss. Judging from the rumour, WWE is very high on her as a performer.

Would you have liked to see Rousey vs. Jax as the main event? Were you happy with the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match?