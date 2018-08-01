WWE Rumor Mill: Major plans for Jason Jordan and Dean Ambrose comebacks possibly revealed

Jason Jordan (far left) and Dean Ambrose (far right) are primed to make their WWE in-ring comebacks very soon

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, major plans for the respective comebacks of Jason Jordan and Dean Ambrose were discussed.

Apparently, the belief is that Jordan is likely to reunite with his former Tag Team partner. Meanwhile, Ambrose is also possibly set to reunite with his former Shield stable-mate.

In case you didn’t know…

Jason Jordan broke through on the WWE main roster alongside his Tag Team partner Chad Gable—with their team “American Alpha” being touted as one of the most technically-deft teams in WWE history.

On the other hand, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns made an impact on the WWE main roster back in 2012—blazing their way to the top as “The Shield”.

While The Shield eventually disbanded, they reunited once again last year—before their run as a team was cut short after Ambrose suffered a triceps injury.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Jason Jordan has been out of action owing to a neck injury since February of this year, whereas Dean Ambrose has been on the shelf as well due to his triceps injury since last December.

The pro-wrestling community has lately been abuzz by speculation that Jordan could reunite with his former Tag Team partner Rollins, upon the former's return.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez asserted that both Jordan and Ambrose are set to make their in-ring returns very soon.

Besides, Alvarez also indicated the storylines they’d likely be booked in, upon their in-ring comeback—

“The last I heard was it was gonna be (Jason) Jordan and (Chad) Gable again—and, (Seth) Rollins and (Dean) Ambrose as the teams—not Rollins and Jason Jordan.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Alvarez alluded that while the WWE could change their plans in the days to come, as of this time, the aforementioned bookings are indeed most likely to transpire.

What’s next?

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that both Jason Jordan and Dean Ambrose are likely to continue performing for WWE’s RAW brand upon their comeback.

The belief is that Ambrose is likely to be featured as a top-tier Superstar for the WWE’s red brand.

What are your thoughts on WWE’s plans for Jason Jordan and Dean Ambrose? Sound off in the comments!