WWE Rumor Mill: Major strategy being adopted by WWE's rival promotions possibly revealed

WWE head honcho Vince McMahon (left) has left his competition in the pro-wrestling realm far behind by securing highly lucrative deals with top TV networks

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, a major strategy that’s being adopted by WWE’s rival promotions was discussed.

Apparently, in light of the WWE’s $1 billion-plus deal with the FOX network to air SmackDown Live from late-2019 onwards; pro-wrestling companies other than WWE are attempting to secure a profitable network deal in their own right.

In case you didn’t know…

It was recently revealed that the WWE signed a 5-year deal with the FOX network—whereby SmackDown Live shall be aired on the network for the 5-year time period.

The aforementioned deal goes into effect in October of next year.

Experts have since noted that the reason behind WWE successfully securing a highly-lucrative deal as such for its secondary brand, SmackDown Live is that the television industry is presently looking for live content rather than traditional scripted shows.

One ought to note that Bellator MMA recently signed a deal that’s rumored to be around $100 million—with most experts noting that with Bellator being the second-biggest MMA promotion behind the UFC, something similar could transpire in the realm of pro-wrestling as well.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of The Observer asserted that since advertisers and sponsors fear that traditional scripted TV shows can be watched on DVR—with the viewers skipping the ads—live content, such as live sports and live scripted sports such as pro-wrestling, are being sought as more desirable than run-of-the-mill scripted programs.

In reference to the same, Meltzer expounded upon the strategy that professional wrestling organizations other than WWE are employing in light of the much-talked about WWE-FOX deal. Meltzer stated—

“If it’s any wrestling company and they can get a deal like Bellator did, they’re scot-free too. You’re fine. You can book yourself like idiots, and you’re still gonna have fixed money.”

“Like $33 million for any pro-wrestling company other than WWE, it’s enough to keep them going with no problem whatsoever for years to come. So, that’s the name of the game.”

“It’s not about pleasing spectators; it’s not about getting people to buy PPVs; it’s not about getting people to live shows—although it is for these companies for right now.”

“But the long game is about somehow creating content, and having somebody go, “well, pro-wrestling seems to be worth a lot, and WWE is locked up. So, maybe we can get some pro-wrestling.” And being in the position so that they get picked by the guy (*by a network looking for content), that’s the big game right now.”

“Whether that’s Ring Of Honor (ROH), whether that’s Impact (Wrestling), whether that’s New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), whether that’s MLW or whoever else is—the next player is going to be the next person who gets that deal.”

“It’s not the person who’s gonna sell the most tickets on the house shows, or draw the most television ratings, or have the most social media followers, or have the most 5-star matches. It’s gonna be who can get that deal.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that it could also be a foreign deal i.e. a deal to air pro-wrestling content in countries other than the United States of America.

What’s next?

The WWE’s SmackDown Live show presently airs on the USA Network every Tuesday at 8/7c.

SmackDown Live’s move to the FOX network shall transpire in October of 2019.

Meanwhile, the pro-wrestling industry now witnesses almost every other promotion engaged in a race to secure the number-2 spot in the business so as to bag a lucrative broadcasting deal for its shows.

