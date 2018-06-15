Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Major update on Brock Lesnar's UFC return

Now, this could change both UFC and WWE's future!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 15 Jun 2018, 11:40 IST
1.36K

This could change the landscape of both WWE and UFC forever!
This could change the landscape of both WWE and UFC forever!

What's the story?

This is only a rumour for now so treat it with a grain of salt. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Cageside Seats, there's recently been talk of Brock Lesnar making an appearance at UFC 226 and challenging the winner of the Miocic and Cormier fight.

There has been talk of Lesnar going to UFC for a long time now. This will be his first appearance for the promotion since UFC 200 when he took on Mark Hunt.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion, and the longest reigning Champion in modern WWE history. This statistic is the cause of much debate online because Brock Lesnar is a part-time performer and he only defends his title on very select occasions.

In addition to this, Lesnar is also a UFC Heavyweight Champion. He's one of the biggest crossover athletes in the history of combat sports/entertainment.

The heart of the matter

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic takes on UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier in a super fight at UFC 226. If Cormier wins the fight, he will be the next man after Conor McGregor to be the champion across two weight classes.

Lesnar is expected to challenge the winner of this fight and make his return to the octagon in this grand manner. It is not known if this will, in turn, mean the end of his current WWE run.

What's next?

That's the question a lot of Brock Lesnar fans have been asking themselves for many weeks. Lesnar has not shown up since the Greatest Royal Rumble, so it's not known what's next for him. By all indications, his next title match could be at SummerSlam in August.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar return to the octagon again? Let us know in the comments!


UFC Brock Lesnar Daniel Cormier
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update about Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Paul Heyman's WWE...
RELATED STORY
From The WWE Rumor Mill:  WWE to FOX could be in jeopardy...
RELATED STORY
WWE/MMA News: Dana White says Brock Lesnar's returning to...
RELATED STORY
Brock Lesnar's Potential UFC Opponent & WWE Contract...
RELATED STORY
UFC/WWE News: Dana White insists there is a 'very good'...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Big spoiler on Brock Lesnar and...
RELATED STORY
WWE / UFC News: Dana White comments on the chances of...
RELATED STORY
5 possible fights for Brock Lesnar upon UFC return
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns speaks his mind about Brock...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us