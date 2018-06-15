WWE Rumor Mill: Major update on Brock Lesnar's UFC return

What's the story?

This is only a rumour for now so treat it with a grain of salt. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Cageside Seats, there's recently been talk of Brock Lesnar making an appearance at UFC 226 and challenging the winner of the Miocic and Cormier fight.

There has been talk of Lesnar going to UFC for a long time now. This will be his first appearance for the promotion since UFC 200 when he took on Mark Hunt.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion, and the longest reigning Champion in modern WWE history. This statistic is the cause of much debate online because Brock Lesnar is a part-time performer and he only defends his title on very select occasions.

In addition to this, Lesnar is also a UFC Heavyweight Champion. He's one of the biggest crossover athletes in the history of combat sports/entertainment.

The heart of the matter

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic takes on UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier in a super fight at UFC 226. If Cormier wins the fight, he will be the next man after Conor McGregor to be the champion across two weight classes.

Lesnar is expected to challenge the winner of this fight and make his return to the octagon in this grand manner. It is not known if this will, in turn, mean the end of his current WWE run.

What's next?

That's the question a lot of Brock Lesnar fans have been asking themselves for many weeks. Lesnar has not shown up since the Greatest Royal Rumble, so it's not known what's next for him. By all indications, his next title match could be at SummerSlam in August.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar return to the octagon again? Let us know in the comments!