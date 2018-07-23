WWE Rumor Mill: Major update on Jeff Hardy's injury and Summerslam plans

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.52K // 23 Jul 2018, 16:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jeff Hardy

What's the story?

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cageside seats, it is being reported that Jeff Hardy will be fulfilling his dates, at least till SummerSlam, despite his injury issues.

It had been reported that Hardy has been facing ongoing and nagging injuries over the past few weeks, even though no such injuries have taken place in kayfabe yet.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy, who just lost his US Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at the Extreme Rules PPV, has been dealing with injury-related issues such as numbness in his fingers.

Jeff Hardy is currently involved in a program with the recently returned Randy Orton who has mercilessly attacked the younger Hardy sibling on two occasions.

The heart of the matter

Even though the extent of Hardy's injuries is not exactly known, it is commendable how he is still putting in his all and not taking a sabbatical.

Even Dave Meltzer of WON stated that it is commendable how well he carried his match with Nakamura even though he is still banged up.

It looks like WWE has major plans for Jeff Hardy at Summerslam if he is willing to put his body at stake and continue performing till the big event.

What's next?

WWE’s SummerSlam PPV will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

It is my guess that Jeff Hardy will either have a one-on-one match against Randy Orton, or both Jeff and Randy will face Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Championship at Summerslam.

It is unlikely that Hardy will come out victorious in either of the match-ups if he is to take a leave in order to recover from his injuries.

Which match would you like to see Jeff Hardy compete in at Summerslam? Comment below!

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.