WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Riddle's status for NXT TakeOver Brooklyn possibly revealed

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 670 // 05 Aug 2018, 03:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What role will Matt Riddle play at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn

What's the story?

Matt Riddle is reported to have recently signed a contract with WWE and could make his presence known in Brooklyn as part of SummerSlam weekend.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Riddle is another former UFC star who has been able to make a career for himself on the Independent Circuit over the past few years. Riddle was seen as one of the best free agents on the Indy's and WWE has been known to be chasing his signature for a while.

Since Riddle has only recently signed a contract, he is expected to head to the Performance Center so that he can be taught to WWE's satisfaction. It is unknown how long this will take before he makes his NXT debut, but he could still be part of TakeOver: Brooklyn.

The heart of the matter

Ringside at NXT: TakeOver has become one of the hottest tickets in town over the past few years since WWE has shown a number of their acquisitions at ringside over the years including Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre and most recently Keith Lee.

"You very well may see him soon because as far as I know he’s going to be sitting ringside at TakeOver.” He said via RingsideNews.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Riddle is expected to join this list of stars when he takes his place at ringside for TakeOver: Brooklyn in just two weeks time.

What's next?

TakeOver: Brooklyn is already shaping up to be a fantastic show and ever since 2015, this has been one of the developmental brand's biggest events of the year. WWE will be hoping that this year's show will live up to the hype that has surrounded this weekend in recent years.

Would you like to see Matt Riddle sitting at ringside in Brooklyn? Have your say in the comments section below...