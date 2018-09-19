WWE Rumor Mill: Mia Yim spotted at WWE Performance Center

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 655 // 19 Sep 2018, 18:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mia Yim faced Shayna Baszler in the Mae Young Classic

What's the story?

WWE could be set to sign an all-new talent to their wrestling roster, given the latest rumours. Mae Young Classic Competitor and Former Impact Knockouts Champion, Mia Yim, was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Centre.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Mia Yim is one of the top women's wrestlers in the world currently. She previously had a run with Impact Wrestling between 2012 and 2017 as Jade, where she won the Knockouts Title. During this time, she was also on WWE for a while as an enhancement talent between 2014-15. She appeared as a Rose Bud of Adam Rose and had a match with Charlotte in NXT.

She was a part of the last two Mae Young Classic Tournaments, and in the first tournament, she defeated Sarah Logan, before being eliminated herself. During this year's tournament, she had two big victories so far, with one over Allysin Kay, and another over returning star, Kaitlyn.

Outside WWE and Impact, she also had a successful career in other promotions, including holding multiple Championships during her time in Shine.

The heart of the matter

In a video posted in the morning by NXT's Twitter handle, Mia Yim was featured, although for a very small while. The appearance of the star in the video may be hinting towards her signing a contract with WWE in the near future. Following the Mae Young Classic Tournament, Yim has not been featured in any Independent Bookings, save one.

This morning @WWEPerformCtr our female Superstars hit a upper body circuit that ended with incline banded resistance bench presses. pic.twitter.com/Dd7YtmpZ95 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 18, 2018

She appears at the end of the video, and could possibly be helping other female stars to work out, which definitely signals that she may soon have a contract with WWE if she does not already.

What's next?

You can watch the upcoming episodes of Mae Young Classic, to catch Mia Yim in action. A signing like this ahead of Evolution also makes sense.

What do you think of Mia Yim potentially signing with the WWE roster? Tell us in the comments below!