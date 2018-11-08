WWE Rumor Mill: Monday Night Raw done with "overruns"

The End of An Era

What's the story?

Monday Night Raw will undergo an interesting change starting next week that will cut down some of its broadcast time.

Starting next week, Raw will be restricted to three-hour broadcast with no overruns.

In case you didn't know...

Since moving to three-hour broadcast in 2012, many fans have questioned why the overrun was allowed to continue for the flagship show. WWE programming has had overruns for more than 20 years, but the first program to lose that extra time was SmackDown when it moved to Tuesday night

The heart of the matter

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Raw's broadcast will no longer be allowed to overrun into other programs scheduled on the channel for the time being and that the decision has come from USA Network.

The TV schedule for Monday Night usually has reruns of Modern Family airing before and after Raw, so the reason behind cutting down on the time for the program is unclear.

The show two weeks from now will be followed up by a rerun of the reality show Real Country on USA Network which premieres on Tuesday night, so there's nothing big on the network's schedule that will follow up their biggest program.

The overrun originated in the Monday Night Wars when the company was experimenting with different ways to outperform WCW in the ratings, but WWE would continue the overrun long past its competition in the Attitude Era.

With the debut of the three-hour Raw in 2012, the overrun no longer seemed necessary with WWE having much more time for their broadcast, but the extra time was allotted for the program - even for prerecorded episodes.

What's next?

USA Network signed Raw to a multi-million dollar deal, so there's no doubt that the network values WWE programming.

There's been no official comment from WWE, but there probably won't be.

