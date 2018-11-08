×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE Rumor Mill: Monday Night Raw done with "overruns"

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Rumors
1.04K   //    08 Nov 2018, 20:10 IST

The End of An Era
The End of An Era

What's the story?

Monday Night Raw will undergo an interesting change starting next week that will cut down some of its broadcast time.

Starting next week, Raw will be restricted to three-hour broadcast with no overruns.

In case you didn't know...

Since moving to three-hour broadcast in 2012, many fans have questioned why the overrun was allowed to continue for the flagship show. WWE programming has had overruns for more than 20 years, but the first program to lose that extra time was SmackDown when it moved to Tuesday night

The heart of the matter

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Raw's broadcast will no longer be allowed to overrun into other programs scheduled on the channel for the time being and that the decision has come from USA Network.

The TV schedule for Monday Night usually has reruns of Modern Family airing before and after Raw, so the reason behind cutting down on the time for the program is unclear.

The show two weeks from now will be followed up by a rerun of the reality show Real Country on USA Network which premieres on Tuesday night, so there's nothing big on the network's schedule that will follow up their biggest program.

The overrun originated in the Monday Night Wars when the company was experimenting with different ways to outperform WCW in the ratings, but WWE would continue the overrun long past its competition in the Attitude Era.

With the debut of the three-hour Raw in 2012, the overrun no longer seemed necessary with WWE having much more time for their broadcast, but the extra time was allotted for the program - even for prerecorded episodes.

What's next?

USA Network signed Raw to a multi-million dollar deal, so there's no doubt that the network values WWE programming.

There's been no official comment from WWE, but there probably won't be.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Multimedia Journalist, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
8 Controversial Things WWE Must Do On Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Must Do Next Week On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Kurt Angle backstage ahead of Monday...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Lio Rush became Monday Night Raw manager...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Former WWE Champion to return on...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on what Jason Jordan is doing...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Legend Backstage for Tonight's episode of...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Future Plans For Bray Wyatt Revealed?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Hall of Famer expected to appear on...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason Why Elias Turned Face On RAW Revealed
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us