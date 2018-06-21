WWE Rumor Mill: More details surface surrounding Big Cass' WWE release

Was Cass' WWE release warranted?

Big Cass was released on Tuesday afternoon

What's the story?

Big Cass was shockingly released from WWE yesterday and whilst there has been a lot of speculation over the past 24 hours as to why the company made this decision, some more details have come to light.

In case you didn't know...

Cass was unable to win any championships in his time in WWE, even though he did come close to tag team gold on a number of occasions and was even part of a match for the Universal Championship back in 2016.

Cass is best known for his time teaming with Enzo Amore, who was released from the company back in January after accusations were brought to light.

The seven-foot star has been known to have a lot of backstage heat because of his opinions when it comes to politics, but this has never caused him any problems professionally.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet recently released more details regarding Cass' WWE release and confirmed that Cass had been "intoxicated in public" as previously reported, but also added that there was an incident with Cass on the tour bus as part of the European Tour.

Cass was reportedly locked in the bathroom on the WWE bus and was unaware that the lock was broken, he thought that he was being pranked and attempted to wait it out but after becoming claustrophobic he broke down the door to get out which then forced all other talents to embarrassingly use the facilities without a door for the rest of their journey.

The report did state that there were many wrestlers who understood why Cass acted the way that he did, but it also rubbed some people the wrong way. These incidents happened so close together that it's thought that there was more than just one reason why WWE decided to release Cass earlier this week.

What's next?

Enzo Amore hinted on Twitter yesterday that the duo could decide to reunite on the Independent Circuit, but Cass will have to sit out his 90-day no-compete clause first.

