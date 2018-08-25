Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Neville no longer under contract with WWE

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.72K   //    25 Aug 2018, 08:33 IST

Neville
Neville is no longer on the WWE roster

What's the story?

Well, it's been one of the longest running sagas outside of the ring for the past two years, but Neville's WWE future has finally been resolved, as it's been confirmed by Pro Wrestling Sheet that the former Cruiserweight Champion is no longer under contract with WWE. 


In case you didn't know...

Well, it's been almost a whole year since Neville reportedly walked out on WWE after losing his Cruiserweight Championship to Enzo Amore.

The rumours at the time stated that Neville was unhappy with where he was at in WWE after coming off of a hot streak as a heel Cruiserweight Champion and, while never confirmed, Neville was never seen again on WWE and had moved back to the UK with his wife.

Recent rumours suggested that, much like Rey Mysterio's in the past, Neville's contract had been frozen and would continue from his exit last year upon his return to the company.



The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed today that former Cruiserweight Champion Neville is no longer under contract with WWE - although the circumstances are still hazy.

While details are scarce, a source with direct knowledge of the situation has now confirmed Neville - formerly known as PAC - is not tied down to a WWE deal as of this moment.

The article suggests that the timeframe of Neville and WWE's parting of ways is unclear, and thus a no compete clause may be in effect - but this is not confirmed.


What's next?

Well, we'll need to wait and see. It'll be interesting to see if Neville's Twitter account shows any activity over the coming days now, as his last tweet is one from a year ago criticising the merchandise WWE released for him.

Will All In just a week away, there could be some surprises to come, but only time will tell!

What would you like to see Neville do next? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
