WWE Rumor Mill: New Day member to take part in MITB finalised?

Is this Superstar the right choice?

The New Day

What's the story?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported on the latest edition of PWInsider Elite that it will be Big E who will be a part of the MITB match as the representative of the New Day.

There were rumors going around that Big E is in line for a massive singles push and this will be proven if he is chosen for the MItb match.

In case you didn't know...

The New Day had defeated The Bar in tag team competition to earn a chance for one member of the faction to be part of the MITB match.

Although The New Day has not officially confirmed who the participant will be, reports have been suggesting that it will indeed be Big E.

Kofi Kingston has been a part of 6 MITB matches but has failed to win a single one so it would only make sense for Big E or Xavier Woods to participate in this year's match, and given that Big E is the bigger star of the two, the decision should not be surprising.

The heart of the matter

Although speculation was high as to which New Day member would finally be part of the MITB match, it now looks like Big E will be the final choice.

Here is what Johnson said:

"I heard rumblings it will be Big E"

(H/T: Ringsidenews.com)

What's next?

The MITB PPV will be taking place on the 17th of June from Chicago, Illinois. The event will have two 8-person MITB matches-- one for men and one for women.

It is possible that The New Day member who will officially be part of the match will be announced in the coming episode of SmackDown.

Would you be happy to see Big E as a contestant in the MITB Match ow would you have preferred Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods instead? Sound off in the comment section.

