WWE Rumor Mill: New favorites emerge ahead of Money In The Bank ladder matches

Does this mean the WWE is invested in this Superstar?

Money in the Bank favorites have switched

What's the story?

The Miz was originally the favorite heading into this year's eight-man ladder match, but recent reports suggest that he has been replaced by The Monster Among Men.

In case you didn't know...

This year will be the first time since the 2016 brand split that both rosters will be competing for the Money in the Bank contracts. The fields are looking strong this year, with eight women and eight men battling it out for the right to call themselves Mr and Miss Money in the Bank.

Braun Strowman, The Miz, Finn Balor, Rusev, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens and one member of The New Day, will collide for the men's Money in the Bank contract whilst Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Lana, Naomi, and Natalya will fight it out for the right to follow in Carmella's footsteps and become the second Miss Money in the Bank.

The heart of the matter

Money in the Bank is two weeks from today and even though The Miz has been the favorite to win the main match ever since he was announced as a participant for the match, according to PopCulture the odds have shifted and now Braun Strowman is the man who looks likely to climb the ladder and retrieve the contract.

Over on the women's side, the odds seem to be balanced in Ember Moon's favor, since the former NXT Women's Champion has been on something of a roll ever since she was promoted to the main roster back in April.

What's next?

Money in the Bank takes place live from Chicago Illinois, on June 17th and also boasts a number of Championship matches alongside the annual Money in the Bank contract ladder match.

Who would you like to see with the Money in the Bank contract? Have your say in the comments section below.