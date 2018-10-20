WWE Rumor Mill: New SmackDown Live Stable Gets A Brand New Name

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Rumors 906 // 20 Oct 2018, 09:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

You will never guess what they are called!

What's the story?

We witnessed a massive title change at SmackDown 1000. Thanks to The Big Show's interference and subsequent heel turns, The Bar are your brand new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

According to PWInsider, the group has a new name too. They will possibly be referred to as 'Showbar' in the months that follow.

In case you didn't know...

The Bar and The New Day have been at odds for some time now, resulting in a fantastic match at Super Show-Down in Melbourne. The Big Show's alignment with The Bar is not something anyone predicted and it took the world by complete surprise.

The Big Show made his big return a week prior to SmackDown 1000 when he took on Randy Orton for a slot in the WWE World Cup. He would come up short in his big match. He turned heel on the biggest stage of all- SmackDown 1000.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider reports that the name 'Showbar' which is clearly an amalgamation of The Big Show and The Bar was being used backstage at SmackDown 1000. One wonders if they too will operate under the 'Freebird' rule, much like The New Day did, just to make things interesting.

One thing is for certain...the fact that the faction has a name means that the alliance was not a one-off affair and that WWE has big plans for the trio in coming weeks. The New Day's rematch for the title has not been announced yet, but it is clear that this rivalry is far from done. Was the alliance put together just for the numbers to be evened out?

What's next?

The coming episode of SmackDown Live should be interesting with Crown Jewel approaching very soon. Will Showbar dominate SmackDown Live? Only time will tell.

What do you think of the name, readers? Let us know in the comments.