WWE Rumor Mill: New WWE Network Show on its way with RAW Superstar as host?

WWE Network

As per the rumor roundup on Cagesdeseats, WWENetworkNews.com is reporting that WWE are planning a new WWE Network exclusive series with Curt Hawkins playing the host.

The series will revolve around the biggest losers in the history of the company.

Even though Curt Hawkins is a former tag team champion in WWE, he has been on a losing streak of over 200 matches as of late.

While many might consider it a burial, Hawkins has taken his new gimmick in jest and had even asked for a T-shirt based on his losing streak; a wish that he was granted by the WWE. Here is what he had to say about the idea of the T-shirt:

"I thought of the t-shirt idea, and drew it up really crappy, but I sent it to a buddy of mine who is super talented with drawing and stuff. He made it look really nice and then I just knocked on Vince McMahon's door and showed it to him. I told him that I had been with the company for 10 years now and I never had a shirt. I don't think I am deserving of a shirt, but people are really getting into this thing and I had this t-shirt idea designed. I don't know if he had something to do with it, but shortly after the t-shirt was made."

Although WWE has not yet sanctioned the second seasons for some it's very popular shows like Rivalries, Breaking Ground and Wrestlemania Rewind, the network has given us loads of entertaining original content.

This new endeavor could be a very interesting one as it is a very unique idea and will only help Hawkins build his legacy as the biggest "loser" in WWE as of now.

Curt Hawkins barely manages any screen time on RAW so hopefully, this series will help him get back in the limelight!

