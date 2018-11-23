WWE Rumor Mill: Nia Jax wasn't Ronda Rousey's original opponent at TLC

Nia Jax was seemingly WWE's backup plan

What's the story?

Nia Jax will challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at TLC: Table's, Ladders and Chairs next month but it appears that this wasn't WWE's original plan.

In case you didn't know...

Natalya came over to Monday Night Raw a few months ago to help Ronda Rousey to adjust to the brand and it was made obvious that Natalya was going to turn on her friend at some point. Nattie has worked hard in the Women's Division over the past few years and would not have reacted well to Rousey winning the Raw Women's Championship so quickly.

It was thought that The Queen of Harts would then have a fantastic feud with the woman that she helped to train, but instead, she has now stepped into a feud with The Riott Squad.

The heart of the matter

Natalya's father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart passed away back in the summer and according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE decided to scrap Nattie's heel turn following his passing because they wanted her to become a much more sympathetic character.

Meltzer also suggested that Nattie would have turned on Rousey around this time in the storyline and would then have been the one challenging her at TLC, rather than Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force has become a huge heel on Monday Night Raw over the past few weeks and it appears that WWE is taking advantage of this.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey defends against Nia Jax at TLC: Table's, Ladders and Chairs in less than a months time and it appears that Natalya will continue her current feud with The Riott Squad.

Do you think WWE should have allowed Natalya to turn heel? Have your say in the comments section below...