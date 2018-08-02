WWE Rumor Mill: nWo reunion in the works for WWE?

Wrestling fans may be in for a treat very soon indeed!

What's the story?

As first reported by TicketDrew and later by Cageside Seats, an nWo reunion may be in the works going forward. This is likely to coincide with Hulk Hogan's return to the company.

The rumour mentions that the reunion will feature the original trio that comprised the nWo, including Hogan, Nash and Hall, and not the bloated unit it became later. It will either take place for a Network special or will be a one-off affair.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan was the biggest babyface in the world until his popularity waned in the mid-90s. At this point, Hogan would drop the red and yellow colours and go heel, aligning with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to form the nWo.

The nWo was the faction that put WCW on the map and helped them surge ahead of WWE in ratings. The faction also had a short stint in WWE and has reunited over the years. All three of the men involved are WWE Hall of Famers.

The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame after a stint away owing to him using a racial slur in a private video. While he has been backstage on several occasions since then, Hogan has not reappeared on WWE TV since.

The rumour indicates that he will be back for a one-off appearance to get the nostalgic pop from the crowd. It remains to be seen if the audience will be hostile or not, in light of his actions. Maybe coming out with Hall and Nash could possibly soften the blow overall.

What's next?

I guess we'll have to wait and watch for Hulk Hogan's official return. I do believe that something on the Network will be telecast in time. Hogan's wrestling days are far behind him so it'll be interesting to see what he'll do next.

Would you like to see the nWo reunite once more? Let us know in the comments below.