WWE Rumor Mill: NXT on FOX Sports 1 being discussed as part of the deal

Could we see NXT move from the WWE Network to FOX Sports 1?

What's the story?

On the heels of the WWE officially announcing the deal that will send SmackDown Live to the FOX broadcast network in October 2019, there could be another huge entity heading to the FOX family of networks. During a conference call following the news, WWE co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson discussed a potential move for NXT as well. (h/t to Cageside Seats)

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown was originally on broadcast television when it debuted on UPN on April 29, 1999. It would move to the CW Network in 2006 and My Network TV in 2008 before moving to cable in 2010.

The heart of the matter

Within the 30-minute conference call, Barrios and Wilson were asked about the potential return of Talking Smack on one of the FOX networks. There was not a direct answer to this question, but they did state that they are looking at putting more content on their broadcast and cable channels.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet:

“Sources tell us there have been discussions in regards to a weekly airing of NXT on Fox Sports 1 … however, we’ve been unable to verify if this is a plan that’s already set in stone.”

Since the move will not be made official until October of 2019, there is probably room for negotiation and planning between the two sides for programming on their other networks such as FX, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2.

What's next?

I think that it is very likely that NXT will be apart of this FOX deal considering how big of a brand it is now. I also still think it will be simulcast on the WWE Network, but it will have a different avenue to reach people with a move to cable.

