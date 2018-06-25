WWE Rumor Mill: NXT Superstar to undergo surgery after brutal TakeOver match

This is not for the faint of heart.

WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan is one tough customer

What’s the story?

Per PWInsider, NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan is reportedly set to undergo surgery.

Apparently, Lorcan suffered an orbital bone injury owing to his brutal Tag Team matchup at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

Oney Lorcan has performed for WWE NXT since 2015, and is widely respected for his in-ring skills by both fans and experts alike.

Lorcan is a veteran of promotions such as CZW (Combat Zone Wrestling), PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) and Evolve—and is well-known for the respectable resume that the 32 year old Superstar has built up since 2008.

The heart of the matter

It was at the recent NXT TakeOver: Chicago event that took place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 16th; that Oney Lorcan is said to have sustained his facial injury.

Lorcan & Danny Burch competed against Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era for the latter team’s NXT Tag Team Championships, however, came up short in their attempt to dethrone the reigning champions.

The aforementioned matchup also saw The Undisputed Era’s leader Adam Cole serve as the manager for the team ringside, while Lorcan was at the receiving end of a vicious beat-down at the hands of O’Reilly & Strong.

It’s now being noted that Lorcan suffered a broken orbital bone during the match—an injury to rehabilitate which he’ll have to undergo surgery at the earliest.

Furthermore, while the extent of the orbital bone injury is unknown, the fact remains that Lorcan will surely have to undergo a surgical procedure to repair the unfortunate injury.

What’s next?

Per general medical guidelines, an average person would require no less than 3 weeks in order to recover from an orbital bone injury.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Oney Lorcan will indeed continue being prominently featured on NXT programming upon his return—noting that Lorcan has not worked any WWE events including NXT television tapings since TakeOver: Chicago.

What are your thoughts on Oney Lorcan’s injury? Sound off in the comments!