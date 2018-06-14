Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Original main roster plans for SAnitY & Authors of Pain revealed

WWE originally had big plans for both these teams!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News 14 Jun 2018, 13:04 IST
3.58K

Sadly, the plans were shelved and both the teams are directionless
What's the story?

The Authors of Pain haven't been seen on TV in a very long time indeed. SAnitY was announced for SmackDown Live, but they haven't even shown up on TV yet.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

According to a rumour that first surfaced through Wrestling Observer Live and was later reported by Cageside Seats, they were only called up to be part of the scrapped Tag Team Money in the Bank ladder match. Because the match was called off, neither team has direction.

In case you didn't know...

There were strong rumours at one point of time that there would be a third Money in the Bank ladder match. This was a tag team ladder match where the teams involved would compete for a contract.

Unfortunately, the plans were never confirmed. Right now, there are only two ladder matches planned for the event. The tag teams will be sitting on the sidelines.

The heart of the matter

The Authors of Pain and SAnitY have no storyline at the moment, because the original plans for them were scrapped. This is why The Authors of Pain were not even booked to be in the Tag Team Battle Royal that took place recently.

Moreover, there's been no sign of SAnitY on the main roster since they were announced. One wonders if they will make their debut after Money in the Bank. The rosters are so stacked that there is often not enough time for everyone to get TV time.

What's next?

That's the big question, isn't it? Nobody knows what's next for The Authors of Pain and SAnitY in the main roster, going forward. I do hope that there's a role for both teams, considering they're both supremely talented.

Do you think the two teams got called up way too soon? Would you have liked to see them stay back in NXT?

WWE Raw SaNiTY Authors of Pain
