WWE Rumor Mill: Original Plans For Jinder Mahal's Return Revealed, Possible Reason Why He's Being Underutilised On Raw

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.36K // 03 Aug 2018, 02:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mahal could have been The Mahal Monitor rather than the WWE Champion

What's the story?

Jinder Mahal returned to WWE following the brand split back in 2016 and has since become WWE Champion, but it appears that plans for Mahal's return were a little different.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

In case you didn't know...

Jinder Mahal was once part of 3MB alongside Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater but was released from the company back in 2014 as part of budget cuts. Interestingly, it was recently revealed that Mahal was thinking about walking away from the business following his release, but was later resigned to the company following the brand split two years later.

Mahal won the WWE Championship from Randy Orton last year and has since also lifted the United States Championship, but since Money in the Bank back in June, Mahal has been underutilized on the Raw roster and it appears that there is one main reason for this.

The heart of the matter

WWE originally had very different plans for Jinder Mahal when he returned to WWE and according to Ryan Satin of ProWrestling Sheet, this was to make him "The Mahal Monitor," which would be a character similar to the one that Baron Corbin currently has on Raw.

When Jinder Mahal re-signed with WWE, there was a pitch to have his character be known as “The Mahal Monitor”where he’d act as a sort of self-appointed authority figure of the backstage hallways of WWE. Glad we didn’t get that instead of “The Constable.” — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 31, 2018

Mahal has recently changed his character once again and even though he technically won his match on Raw this week by count out, PWMania is reporting that WWE is blaming Jinder Mahal for his feud with Roman Reigns ending with a terrible match at Money in the Bank. Mahal is being forced to shoulder most of the blame for the feud not working out, which could be why he hasn't been pushed into a feud since June.

What's next?

Mahal doesn't currently have a match scheduled for SummerSlam in less than three weeks time, but after his win over Braun Strowman on Raw this week, some backlash is expected.

Do you think Mahal is to blame for the feud with Roman Reigns being deemed a failure? Have your say in the comments section below.