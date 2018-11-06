WWE Rumor Mill: Original plans for Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel finally revealed?

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.16K // 06 Nov 2018, 12:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crown Jewel

What's the story?

As per the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Roman Reigns was originally supposed to retain his Universal Championship at the show. Brock Lesnar’s contractual obligations were also to be finished after the show, allowing him to focus on UFC.

In case you didn't know...

The original match for the Universal Championship for Crown Jewel was supposed to be a triple threat match between then Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar.

However, Reigns had to relinquish his Championship as he had been diagnosed with leukemia, thus making it a one-on-one match for the Universal Championship between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, which was won by the Beast Incarnate - making him the new Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

It is clear that WWE had to make a last minute decision in regards to the future of the Universal Championship due to Reigns' departure from the company. Had that not been the case, The Big Dog would not only have retained the Championship at Crown Jewel, but Braun Strowman would have probably not turned face either,

It is perplexing to see that WWE chose to hand over the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar again instead of putting their faith in Braun Strowman who has been red-hot with the crowd.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar has been rumored to be UFC bound, so it will be interesting to see when and where Lesnar will return to UFC and if he will carry the Universal Championship along with him when he does.

I, personally, think that WWE are molding Drew McIntyre as the next face and he might just be the one to topple the Beast Incarnate and win the Universal Championship next year.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.