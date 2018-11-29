WWE Rumor Mill: Popular main roster superstar permanently moves back to NXT?

Is this the beginning of a mass transfer of talent from the main roster to NXT?

What’s the story?

The WWE roster is currently stronger than ever. The main and NXT rosters are stacked with many talented stars, however, a majority of them aren't even being used to their full potential. One of these names is Tyler Breeze.

The perennially underrated star made an appearance at the most recent NXT TV taping for a surprise championship match, possibly teasing a permanent move back to the developmental brand.

In case you didn’t know…

Breeze is one of those talents whose developmental success never quite translated to the main roster. Officially billed as the lightest FCW Heavyweight Champion in the former developmental territory’s history, Breeze spent five years in the lower leagues of the WWE from before making the jump to the main roster on 2015.

He even held the FCW tag team championship with Roman Reigns in FCW and became a popular face in NXT as the Sultan of Selfies. His debut on the main roster and the subsequent feud with Dolph Ziggler failed to get him over with the main roster fans and before anyone realized, Breeze was jobbing on a weekly basis.

His career, however, has witnessed a comedic revival in recent times since being paired with Fandango. Breezango has been one of the more entertaining acts in recent years but is currently on a hiatus due to Fandango being out with an injury. This has left Breeze with nothing substantial to do in a cutthroat main roster environment.

The heart of the matter

The King of Cuteville showed up NXT’s TV Tapings at the Full Sail University on Wednesday and took on Ricochet in an NXT North American Championship match. Even though Breeze ended up on losing side, it got the fans talking about a potential long-term return to the brand. After all, the Full Sail faithful absolutely adores him.

Scoop #28: Ricochet vs Tyler Breeze for the NXT North American Championship pic.twitter.com/Pg9OOXW7cb — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 29, 2018

Yes, Breeze has worked a handful of NXT live event in recent past but the Ricochet match his first TV taping appearance since his bout against Samoa Joe in 2015. So is Prince Pretty back at Full Sail for good?

What’s next?

Triple H hasn’t ruled out the possibility of using underutilized main roster stars on NXT and with Fandango out for six months, having Breeze on NXT TV for the foreseeable future will be a brilliant decision on WWE’s part.

The Gorgeous One could have a solid run before reuniting with Fandango once he presumably returns from injury in February. There are a host of tantalizing feuds for Breeze waiting to happen in NXT. Which one would you like to see if WWE does indeed move Breeze back? Let us know in the comments section below.