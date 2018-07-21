Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Popular name removed from Mae Young Classic?

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.48K   //    21 Jul 2018, 18:18 IST

Has Crystal been removed from the competition?
Has Crystal been removed from the competition?

What's the story?

The second annual Mae Young Classic is right around the corner and whilst there are named being announced daily, there is one name that has noticeably been removed from the competition.

In case you didn't know...

The first Mae Young Classic last summer made a star out of both Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane, the two women who met in the final of the competition and now meet for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT: Takeover Brooklyn next month.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

There are a number of competitors who are set to make their return after being a part of the tournament last year but coming up short. One of the most notable names in the Classic so far is former Divas Champion Kaitlyn who has been away from the company for more than four years.

The heart of the matter

There have been a few new names announced for the Mae Young Classic this week, including Indian sensation Kavita Devi, but according to WrestlingInc one name that has disappeared from the build-up to the tournament is Philippines based star Crystal.

The 24-year-old star was described as one of Southeast Asia's biggest breakout's and only made her wrestling debut back in 2016, but her love of the business and obvious motivation to push herself forward led to her being scouted by WWE officials on a trip to the region last year.

As the names continue to be announced, WWE has seemingly removed all mentions of Crystal from the Mae Young Classic page, which has led to the belief that she has been taken out of the tournament.

What's next?

The second annual Mae Young Classic is set to take place on August 8th and 9th live from Full Sail University in Florida and will once again include 32 of the biggest female stars from all over the world.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing in the tournament? Have your say in the comments section below. You can also send us news tips at fihtclub@sportskeeda.com.


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Kaitlyn
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge name confirmed for Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Diva's Champion Kaitlyn returning for...
RELATED STORY
From The WWE Rumor Mill: Possible date for WWE's second...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announces four new Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
Predicting the participants in the 2018 Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Indian competitor announced for Mae Young Classic 
RELATED STORY
From The WWE Rumor Mill: Dates revealed for the second...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT star confirmed for Mae Young Classic
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Four huge names confirmed for Mae Young Classic...
RELATED STORY
Press Release: WWE Announces Mae Young Classic 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us