WWE Rumor Mill: Popular name removed from Mae Young Classic?

Has Crystal been removed from the competition?

What's the story?

The second annual Mae Young Classic is right around the corner and whilst there are named being announced daily, there is one name that has noticeably been removed from the competition.

In case you didn't know...

The first Mae Young Classic last summer made a star out of both Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane, the two women who met in the final of the competition and now meet for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT: Takeover Brooklyn next month.

There are a number of competitors who are set to make their return after being a part of the tournament last year but coming up short. One of the most notable names in the Classic so far is former Divas Champion Kaitlyn who has been away from the company for more than four years.

The heart of the matter

There have been a few new names announced for the Mae Young Classic this week, including Indian sensation Kavita Devi, but according to WrestlingInc one name that has disappeared from the build-up to the tournament is Philippines based star Crystal.

The 24-year-old star was described as one of Southeast Asia's biggest breakout's and only made her wrestling debut back in 2016, but her love of the business and obvious motivation to push herself forward led to her being scouted by WWE officials on a trip to the region last year.

As the names continue to be announced, WWE has seemingly removed all mentions of Crystal from the Mae Young Classic page, which has led to the belief that she has been taken out of the tournament.

What's next?

The second annual Mae Young Classic is set to take place on August 8th and 9th live from Full Sail University in Florida and will once again include 32 of the biggest female stars from all over the world.

