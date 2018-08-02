WWE Rumor Mill: Popular Superstar hospitalized and his current status is uncertain

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mustafa Ali has been hospitalized and interestingly enough, the reason behind the sudden move has been kept under wraps.

An American of Pakistani descent, Mustafa Ali made his WWE debut as part of the Cruiserweight classic in July 2016 and was eliminated in the very first round. WWE eventually signed Ali and introduced him on NXT in a losing effort against Hideo Itami in August 2016. He then went on to participate in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Lince Dorado before making his main roster debut as part of the Cruiserweight division in December that year.

Ali's stock has risen considerably since his 205 Live debut, as the high-flyer went on to feature in a Cruiserweight title match against Cedric Alexander at WrestleMania 34. Although he did lose to Alexander, he has continued to impress the 205 Live faithful with consistent performances in the ring. Recently, Ali garnered a lot of praise for handing a kid with breathing problems his entrance mask.

Gestures such as these, coupled with his breathtaking in-ring skills, have made him one of the most sought-after babyfaces in the Cruiserweight division.

Veteran journalist Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that he had indeed asked a few of his sources regarding Ali’s hospitalization but didn’t receive any update regarding the reason and his current status.

We're still unsure whether Ali is sidelined with a serious injury, or that it was just a routine check-up and all we can do at this stage is to hope for the best and not speculate.

Whether it's an injury, illness or concussion that could potentially sideline him for a while, expect the WWE to come out with an official announcement sooner rather than later. Whatever the reason, fans will surely be awaiting Ali's healthy return to the ring.