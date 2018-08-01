Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Positive news about The Rock appearing in WWE again

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.91K   //    01 Aug 2018, 13:00 IST

The Rock and WWE have had some conversations about a return!
The Rock and WWE now have 'open dialogue' about a return!

What's the story?

The Rock is arguably the most successful sports entertainer of all time, having attained success both in the ring and in Hollywood. Not long ago, he expressed his desire to face Roman Reigns before he retired from the ring.

Eminent sports entertainment journalist Sean Ross Sapp reported that The Rock and WWE have had an open dialogue about future appearances for the company, in recent times. This is a positive update that many fans should be absolutely thrilled about!

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

The Rock grew into a household name at the peak of the Attitude Era. He would leave the ring behind and embark on a career in Hollywood and is currently one of the most recognizable faces in the whole world.

He was last seen at WrestleMania 32 when he pinned Erick Rowan in record time. The Rock remains a big advocate for WWE despite his critical acclaim. Fans have wanted him to return to the ring for a long time now.

The heart of the matter

The Tweet in question just says 'appearances' and not matches per se. However, this does not rule out the possibility of The Rock competing with some of the topmost stars in the roster right now in a battle of the generations.

The Rock was part of arguably the biggest 'battle of the generations' when he took on Hulk Hogan in 2002. Could he enter into battle with a fellow Samoan in Roman Reigns, a man whom even he could not get over after the travesty that was Royal Rumble 2015 in Philadelphia? There are a bunch of other superstars that he could also engage in battle with!

What's next?

Who knows if WWE and The Rock have arrived at any sort of consensus at all about future appearances? One thing's for sure...The Rock's return will be quite massive indeed. And he will make you all smell what he's cooking!

Whom do you want to see The Rock wrestle in WWE next? Leave a comment right below, folks!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
