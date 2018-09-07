WWE Rumor Mill: Positive update on Fandango recovering from injury, in-ring return

Fandango could return to WWE early next year

What’s the story?

Per PWInsider, WWE RAW Superstar Fandango was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week.

The presence of Fandango in Birmingham is seemingly being attributed to him having to undergo physical therapy with the WWE doctors in the city.

In case you didn’t know…

Fandango has been wrestling since 1999, and started his WWE career back in 2006.

The 37 year old WWE Superstar currently performs on the company’s RAW brand—teaming up with Tyler Breeze and competing in the red brand’s tag team division with the duo wrestling as “The Fashion Police”.

Fandango suffered a labrum tear earlier this year, and eventually took to social media, revealing that he underwent successful surgery to repair the torn labrum.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider reports that Fandango was in Birmingham, Alabama this week—a city where the WWE sends its injured Superstars so as to undergo rehab—in order to continue his recovery under the guidance of the WWE doctors.

It’s being added that Fandango continues to rehab his shoulder, after having suffered the unfortunate injury earlier this year.

The general consensus is that Fandango could return no sooner than 6 months from the date of his surgery i.e. 6 months from July of 2018.

Moreover, the aforesaid estimate indicates that fans could look forward to Fandango making his in-ring return in early-2019.

What’s next?

In the absence of his Fashion Police tag team partner, Tyler Breeze has continued performing on the RAW brand ever since.

Despite Fandango being shelved due to the shoulder injury, Breeze has been actively competing at RAW events, and is expected to continue doing so until his tag team partner returns to the squared circle.

General medical guidelines state that a torn labrum could take around 6-8 months to fully heal, before the individual is permitted to resume sporting competition again.

Sportskeeda wishes Fandango a safe and speedy recovery.