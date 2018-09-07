Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Positive update on Fandango recovering from injury, in-ring return

David Marquez
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.21K   //    07 Sep 2018, 03:32 IST

Fandango could return to WWE early next year
Fandango could return to WWE early next year

What’s the story?

Per PWInsider, WWE RAW Superstar Fandango was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week.

The presence of Fandango in Birmingham is seemingly being attributed to him having to undergo physical therapy with the WWE doctors in the city.

In case you didn’t know…

Fandango has been wrestling since 1999, and started his WWE career back in 2006.

The 37 year old WWE Superstar currently performs on the company’s RAW brand—teaming up with Tyler Breeze and competing in the red brand’s tag team division with the duo wrestling as “The Fashion Police”.

Fandango suffered a labrum tear earlier this year, and eventually took to social media, revealing that he underwent successful surgery to repair the torn labrum.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider reports that Fandango was in Birmingham, Alabama this week—a city where the WWE sends its injured Superstars so as to undergo rehab—in order to continue his recovery under the guidance of the WWE doctors.

It’s being added that Fandango continues to rehab his shoulder, after having suffered the unfortunate injury earlier this year.

The general consensus is that Fandango could return no sooner than 6 months from the date of his surgery i.e. 6 months from July of 2018.

Moreover, the aforesaid estimate indicates that fans could look forward to Fandango making his in-ring return in early-2019.

What’s next?

In the absence of his Fashion Police tag team partner, Tyler Breeze has continued performing on the RAW brand ever since.

Despite Fandango being shelved due to the shoulder injury, Breeze has been actively competing at RAW events, and is expected to continue doing so until his tag team partner returns to the squared circle.

General medical guidelines state that a torn labrum could take around 6-8 months to fully heal, before the individual is permitted to resume sporting competition again.

Sportskeeda wishes Fandango a safe and speedy recovery. 

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Fandango Tyler Breeze
David Marquez
CONTRIBUTOR
David Marquez is an author by profession, and sports fan at heart. His aim is to bring fans the best stories from the world of professional wrestling and MMA.
WWE News: Fandango provides injury update following surgery 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Fandango injury details confirmed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: An update on Sami Zayn's injury
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting update emerges on Nia Jax
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Nia Jax's reported injury
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Reason For Shield Reunion Revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Nia Jax's WWE status 
RELATED STORY
11 WWE Rumors That Should Come True
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Injury update on Sami Zayn
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Latest update on Matt Hardy possibly...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us