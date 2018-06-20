WWE Rumor Mill: Positive update on Rey Mysterio's WWE return

Things are looking great for a big comeback!

Mysterio could return in a big way, provided the rumours are true!

What's the story?

Everybody loves the master of the 619, don't they? For fans of Rey Mysterio who've been longing for a WWE return, some good news is incoming.

As first reported by LuchaCentral and later by Wrestling Inc., Rey Mysterio is negotiating a three year deal with WWE. At this point in time, it does seem like this will be a part time deal.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest luchadors in the history of professional wrestling. A cruiserweight who defied the odds and became the World Heavyweight Champion, Mysterio is one of the most beloved superstars in the history of the business.

After an absence of three long years, Mysterio returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble. He would make yet another appearance for the company at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He's also currently involved with NJPW.

The heart of the matter

Things look positive with regard to Rey Mysterio working out a deal to return to WWE. Apparently Triple H is the man who is negotiating with him, and Mysterio is in the process of working out a part time deal to return to WWE.

The rumour makes it clear that at Mysterio's age, he only wants to work a 'limited schedule' with WWE. It is not made clear in the report whether he'll be joining the main roster or if he'll be a part of 205 Live instead. One wonders if a star of his calibre would be the right fit for 205 Live.

What's next?

We will wait patiently for Rey Mysterio to return in a fuller capacity to the company. Mysterio has been very vocal about wanting to face AJ Styles and Finn Balor in the recent past. Could we see these dream matches finally take place?

How excited are you for Rey Mysterio's return? Let us know in the comments below.