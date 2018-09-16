WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Date Revealed For The Return Of Rey Mysterio

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 610 // 16 Sep 2018, 16:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rey Mysterio could be returning in the coming weeks

What's the story?

The rumor mill has been buzzing ever since Rey Mysterio's Royal Rumble appearance earlier this year and it appears that the date could finally be set for Mysterio's WWE return.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio was once one of the most popular stars in the company before his career was hit with injuries and he was pushed down the pecking order. Mysterio then spent months trying to force his release from the company before WWE finally gave in and released him from his contract back in 2015.

Over the past few years, Mysterio has lit up the Independent Circuit all over the world and made his return to WWE as part of the 2018 Royal Rumble match where he proved that he was still a hot commodity and has been on WWE's radar ever since.

The heart of the matter

Ringsidenews are exclusively reporting that the date has been set for Rey Mysterio's WWE return and that the Master of the 619 is expected to be back in WWE before the launch of WWE2K19 on October 5th. Mysterio is one of the playable characters who have been added to the game this year which means that it does make sense for him to be part of the company in time to promote the release of the game.

WWE is seemingly targeting the September 24th edition of RAW live from The Pepsi Center in Denver as the perfect time for Mysterio to make his WWE return.

Mysterio most recently appeared at All In earlier in the month, something that WWE reportedly tried to stop him from being part of, but it's thought that now that All In has come and gone Mysterio is free to return to the company where he first found fame.

What's next?

October is a very busy month for WWE with The Australia Super Show-Down, SmackDown 1000 and the first ever all-women's pay-per-view entitled Evolution. Mysterio's debut would only add to the excitement surrounding WWE in the coming month and would allow WWE to promote the release of 2K19 much more effectively.

Do you think Rey Mysterio will make his return in the coming month? Have your say in the comments section below...