WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason behind Carmella missing SmackDown Live next week

Is keeping Carmella off SmackDown Live the right decision by WWE?

Carmella is presently the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

What’s the story?

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is reportedly set to miss the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live.

Apparently, Carmella is scheduled for a few promotional interviews in light of WWE’s special event in Australia that takes place later this year. Besides, additional details on the same have also been noted.

In case you didn’t know…

Carmella has performed for the WWE since 2013, and is regarded as one of the promotion’s top female Superstars today.

“The Fabulous One” presently holds the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, and has been garnering widespread praise for her promo skills over the past several months.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Carmella, being one of the most well-spoken WWE Superstars today, is utilized by the WWE so as to represent the organization on various news outlets both local as well as international.

Keeping in line with the same, Carmella is now set to feature in an interview with KIIS 1065, so as to help promote the WWE Super Show-Down event which takes place at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) in Melbourne, Australia this October 6th.

Furthermore, it’s being noted that Carmella is indeed likely to stay in Australia until she completes her interview obligations all through Tuesday, which in turn may prevent her from making it back to the United States of America in time for the upcoming SmackDown Live tapings.

Additionally, Carmella is also set to speak with Australian television channel 9Go—an interview for which fans can submit their questions by way of social media.

The champ @CarmellaWWE is heading down under and we need YOUR help for our exclusive Q&A!



COMMENT below your question for the #SDLive champ! 😁 #9WWE pic.twitter.com/cxXOlBL6BM — 9Go! (@9Go) June 21, 2018

What’s next?

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella is presently likely to continue her feud with Asuka over the title.

Carmella has now been booked with her former manager James Ellsworth who was briefly released from WWE and returned to the promotion at the recent Money In The Bank PPV event.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Carmella, with the assistance of her manager James Ellsworth, is likely to continue besting Asuka in their feud over the blue brand’s Women’s title.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown Live airs from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California, USA on June 26th.

