Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason behind WWE not turning Roman Reigns heel revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.86K   //    06 Jul 2018, 01:00 IST

Roman Reigns (right) is considered to be the top WWE Superstar today
Roman Reigns (right) is considered by many to be the top WWE Superstar today

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of f4wonline took to social media so as to issue a response to a fan question.

Addressing the aforementioned fan’s query, Meltzer noted a possible reason behind WWE not turning Roman Reigns heel.

In case you didn’t know…

Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, has performed for the WWE since 2010—making his WWE main roster debut in 2012 alongside his Shield stable-mates Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Despite Reigns’ main roster run commencing with him portraying a villainous character, “The Big Dog” gradually turned face with a surge in The Shield’s popularity, and is till date regarded as a babyface character.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that over the past few years, certain sections of fans and experts in the professional wrestling community have been clamoring for the WWE to turn Roman Reigns heel.

Nevertheless, the WWE continues to present Reigns as an anti-hero rather than an all-out villain.

A fan by the name of Steve Brown questioned veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on Twitter, as to whether WWE’s decision to refrain from turning Reigns heel is due to the fact that him portraying a villainous character may negatively affect his merchandise sales.

Meltzer reverted back to the aforementioned tweet; stating—

“Yes, usually a huge negative effect, not always, but most of the time”

What’s next?

Roman Reigns is presently scheduled to compete against Bobby Lashley at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The WWE’s aforementioned Extreme Rules PPV is set to take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15th.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Lashley could go over Reigns in their ongoing feud; owing to the WWE’s surprising plans for The Big Dog—more on which can be read right HERE! 

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns not turning heel? Sound off in the comments! 

WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Vince McMahon
3 Factions That Can Get Roman Reigns 'Over'
RELATED STORY
4 Decisions That Could Have Saved Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on Roman Reigns missing Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Heel Turns In WWE History
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Times the WWE Universe Rejected Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Roman Reigns is the perfect choice for the...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage details on how long...
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE tried to get Roman Reigns over and failed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's surprising plans for Roman Reigns...
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE could book The Shield
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us