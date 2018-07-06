WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason behind WWE not turning Roman Reigns heel revealed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.86K // 06 Jul 2018, 01:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns (right) is considered by many to be the top WWE Superstar today

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of f4wonline took to social media so as to issue a response to a fan question.

Addressing the aforementioned fan’s query, Meltzer noted a possible reason behind WWE not turning Roman Reigns heel.

In case you didn’t know…

Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, has performed for the WWE since 2010—making his WWE main roster debut in 2012 alongside his Shield stable-mates Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Despite Reigns’ main roster run commencing with him portraying a villainous character, “The Big Dog” gradually turned face with a surge in The Shield’s popularity, and is till date regarded as a babyface character.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that over the past few years, certain sections of fans and experts in the professional wrestling community have been clamoring for the WWE to turn Roman Reigns heel.

Nevertheless, the WWE continues to present Reigns as an anti-hero rather than an all-out villain.

A fan by the name of Steve Brown questioned veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on Twitter, as to whether WWE’s decision to refrain from turning Reigns heel is due to the fact that him portraying a villainous character may negatively affect his merchandise sales.

Meltzer reverted back to the aforementioned tweet; stating—

“Yes, usually a huge negative effect, not always, but most of the time”

Yes, usually a huge negative effect, not always, but most of the time https://t.co/7f4pN7C2oF — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 4, 2018

What’s next?

Roman Reigns is presently scheduled to compete against Bobby Lashley at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The WWE’s aforementioned Extreme Rules PPV is set to take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15th.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Lashley could go over Reigns in their ongoing feud; owing to the WWE’s surprising plans for The Big Dog—more on which can be read right HERE!

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns not turning heel? Sound off in the comments!