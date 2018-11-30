WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason for the triple threat match for SD Women's title at TLC

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 564 // 30 Nov 2018, 10:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte and Becky Lynch will be in a triple threat match at TLC

What's the story?

One of the most interesting storylines on WWE television is the Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair feud, and things got a little bit more interesting on this week's SmackDown when it was announced that the two will face off against each other at the TLC PPV. Asuka was also added to the match, making it a triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's title.

Many were wondering why Asuka was added, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reveals why the Japanese Superstar was added to the match.

In case you didn't know...

At this past week's SmackDown Live, Becky Lynch made a return to WWE television following her concussion which she suffered at the hands of Nia Jax.

SmackDown Live GM Paige, announced that Charlotte and Becky would face each other for the SmackDown women's championship at TLC. It was then announced that a 8-woman battle royal would take place, with the winner added to the championship match.

The heart of the matter

Royal Rumble winner Asuka, won the battle royal on SmackDown, and became the third person in the match at TLC.

Dave Meltzer reports that the possible reason why WWE made it a triple threat match is to make Lynch or Charlotte (whoever the loser is) look strong. "The three-way makes sense because it gives them ways out of the finish without having to compromise Lynch or Flair, and without any of the three having to do a job," says Meltzer in his report.

Meltzer notes that Lynch and Charlotte are set to face Ronda Rousey next year in "high-profile" matches.

He also reported the reason why Lynch has been added to a brutal match like a TLC match, so quickly after her concussion. He revealed that if a Superstar is "cleared, you are cleared", meaning that a Superstar who is cleared by WWE's doctors is considered perfectly fine and healthy.

What's next?

TLC takes place December 16, 2018 and will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.