WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Asuka was added to match at TLC

Matthew Serocki

The stakes for the TLC Match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were raised on Smackdown this week.

What's the story?

Ringsidenews.com reported that Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez noted on his radio show the possible reasons as to why the Empress of Tomorrow was added to the Smackdown Women's Title match at TLC.

With her addition, the first-ever match will become a triple threat Tables, Ladders and Chairs match for the Smackdown Women's Title.

In case you missed it...

Becky Lynch was medically cleared and she returned to Smackdown this Tuesday.

Paige mentioned in the show's opening segment that with Charlotte's vicious assault on Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series that Flair 'showed heart and desire for Smackdown' with her actions.

Paige then immediately announced that Lynch would be facing Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Title at TLC in the first-ever women's TLC match.

This led to the entire Smackdown Women's roster to come out and plead to Paige that they all have the same heart and desire as Flair, just maybe not the same amount of opportunities that Flair has consistently received.

Later in the night's main event, a nine-women battle royale was held with the winner added to the TLC match at the PPV.

It was eventually won by Asuka who eliminated Sonya Deville last for the honor.

The heart of the matter

With Becky recovering from a broken face and concussion, Alvarez noted a reason why Asuka may have been added to the match:

“Who knows what kind of condition Becky is in and they’re putting her in a match with tables, ladders, and chairs coming off of a concussion. I mean it’s very possible that the reason Asuka’s even in the match is so that her and Charlotte can carry the load here and not put Becky at risk.”

Lynch needs to be as protected as much as possible going forward if the rumored match with Ronda Rousey is still on the schedules for Wrestlemania 35.

What's next?

Adding Asuka to the mix at TLC is both a blessing and a curse.

On the blessing side, she's one of the best women's wrestlers on the roster and has yet to taste gold on the main roster.

Having her in the match lets the fans know that WWE still views her as a main-event wrestler but not perhaps a champion.

On the curse side of things, she might have been added to the match to take the pinfall.

Asuka's win in another over-the-top-rope match might just be a consolation prize again.

WWE will want to keep both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch looking strong throughout the Road to Wrestlemania.

Since they likely don't view Asuka as on the same level as Flair, Lynch and Rousey, she likely is the lame duck in the match.

Whomever is pinned in the match will still come out looking strong as they will have been bombarded by tables, ladders and chairs.

It also might be a blessing for Asuka fans if she takes the title of Becky.

They can have their requisite rematch at the Royal Rumble and Lynch can possibly win the Women's Rumble to set up her match at Wrestlemania with Rousey.

Whatever happens, it should be a great match that will leave some fans disappointed.