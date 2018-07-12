WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Brock Lesnar wasn't mentioned on Raw

Brock Lesnar's UFC appearance wasn't mentioned on Raw

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar recently made his return to UFC and it was thought that WWE would have mentioned this as part of this week's show.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar appeared at the UFC 226 show last weekend to challenge Daniel Cormier after his Heavyweight Championship win. Despite being the Universal Champion in WWE, Lesnar hasn't made an appearance since April at The Greatest Royal Rumble and many fans were hopeful that this UFC appearance would link the two companies together.

Lesnar's attendance at SummerSlam is seemingly still up in the air with many reports linking him to a title defense but others stating that he will not be part of the show.

The heart of the matter

Interestingly, Lesnar's UFC appearance wasn't even mentioned on Raw this past week and according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon held a production meeting ahead of Raw where he insisted that Lesnar's name was not to be mentioned as part of the show.

"When he's being offered to our audience and we can capitalize on it."

McMahon is reportedly adamant that the company push forward the idea that Lesnar has turned his back on the WWE Universe in order to join UFC.

This will hopefully then allow the WWE Universe to begin to cheer Roman Reigns if the duo do collide for the World Championship once again at SummerSlam.

What's next?

If reports are to be believed then Lesnar will be part of SummerSlam in August, but the current Universal Champion is now part of the UFC roster once again after USADA confirmed that Lesnar had begun the process to get back into their drug-testing pool.

