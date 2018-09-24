WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Champion vs Champion match was booked for NXT

Pete Dunne and Ricochet collided in a Champion vs Champion match

What's the story?

This past week on NXT, Pete Dunne took on Ricochet in a Champion vs Champion Winner Takes All match, this was the first time in history that this match happened on NXT and it appears that the match itself wasn't the main focus for the creative team.

In case you didn't know...

Pete Dunne and Ricochet successfully defended their Championships this past week on NXT since The Undisputed Era interfered in the match and caused the match to be recorded as a No Context.

Dunne and Ricochet have had a number of issues over the past few weeks but the match between the two stars was something that came from out of nowhere and left many of the crowd at Full Sail University disappointed with the finish.

The heart of the matter

Many fans enjoyed the match between Dunne and Ricochet but it was the finish that left many fans disappointed since WWE opted to end the match cheaply rather than allowing one of the men to pick up the win.

Dave Meltzer discussed the finish of the match on the most recent episode of The Wrestling Observer and revealed that the plan was to put heat on The Undisputed Era because they ended what was a fantastic match.

“It could have been an awesome 25-minute match and it’s still a great match but it was lacking the most important thing in the match which is the finish,” he said via 411Mania.

“They had to take one for the team in a lot of ways because the whole idea was to put heat on the Undisputed Era for breaking up this big match that was the whole story — that was the reason for the match being so great for it to be broken up.”

What's next?

War Games is just weeks away now and it appears that the company could be setting up a match between The War Raiders, Pete Dunne and Ricochet, and The Undisputed Era.

Do you think The Undisputed Era will get the desired heat for splitting up the match? Have your say in the comments section below...