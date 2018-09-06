WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why James Ellsworth was backstage at SmackDown Live

James Ellsworth was backstage at SmackDown Live

What's the story?

James Ellsworth was backstage at SmackDown Live last night, but he didn't feature as part of the show, because he was seemingly backstage to help WWE with some filming.

In case you didn't know...

James Ellsworth was fired from SmackDown Live by Paige a few weeks ago and Carmella has since moved on to be part of a team with R-Truth--This week on SmackDown Live, Carmella accompanied Truth to ringside for his match with The Miz just hours after it was revealed that Truth was going to be her Mixed Match Challenge partner later this month.

Ellsworth was the main reason why Carmella became the first ever Miss Money in the Bank, and he returned to help The Princess of Staten Island at the Money in the Bank PPV earlier this year as well, against Asuka, when Carmella knew that the odds were stacked against her.

The heart of the matter

Many fans thought that James Ellsworth was backstage at SmackDown Live so that he could once again be part of a storyline with Carmella, but according to PWInsider, Ellsworth was backstage to do some filming for WWE--even though it's currently unknown as to what he was filming for the company.

With Evolution coming up in just under two months' time and The Women's Evolution in full swing, Ellsworth could have been filming a whole host of things for WWE's upcoming projects.

What's next?

The door will always be open for an Ellsworth return since WWE has found some interesting ways to incorporate the star in storylines over the past few years. Right now it is unknown when Ellsworth will return to WWE TV, but it's believed that he will be used again in the future.

Would you like to see Ellsworth return to WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...