WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Randy Orton attacked Jeff Hardy

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
2.95K   //    18 Jul 2018, 11:23 IST

Here's the actual reason that Orton attacked Hardy
Here's the actual reason that Orton attacked Hardy

What's the story?

Following an exciting main-event match on SmackDown Live, Jeff Hardy seemed to be on the verge of winning the US Championship. And out of nowhere, Randy Orton would interfere during the course of the finish and cost Hardy the title!

After this Randy Orton launched into the most brutal attack we've seen in a while on television. According to TicketDrew and Cageside Seats, this was to set the stage for Jeff Hardy to take some time off.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy lost the United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules. As Nakamura celebrated, Randy Orton would make his return to WWE, after taking some time off.

Only this wasn't the babyface Randy Orton we had got to know, over the past months. Instead, this was a sadistic Randy Orton, who kicked Jeff Hardy hard right in the nether regions. Many fans had yearned for a Randy Orton heel turn, because he's at his best as a bad guy!

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy has been battling injuries of his own, behind the scenes. A trooper to the very end, he has soldiered through his injuries and performed at the highest level for his adoring fans.

The attack was a ploy to give him some time off to recover from the injuries that are plaguing him at the moment. It also got Randy Orton over as a heel and allowed him to remind us just how sadistic a performer he can be, if given the freedom. TicketDrew, who broke the news, did not know when Jeff Hardy would be back!

What's next?

When Jeff Hardy returns, one can expect him to launch into a program against Orton. Their feud has become supremely personal now. I wonder what the future holds for Orton hereon!

Do you think Orton is better as a heel? Let me know in the comments.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
