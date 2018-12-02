WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Raw was disappointing this past week

Monday Night Raw wasn't the best this week

This past week's episode of Monday Night Raw was said to be one of the worst since there was no storyline continuation and the ending wasn't what many of the WWE Universe, but it appears that there could be a huge reason why this week's episode of the show was so bad.

WWE is pushing towards their final pay-per-view of the year next weekend but the company is struggling with injuries over the past few months with the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman and Fandango all on the sidelines, whilst Bray Wyatt and John Cena remain inactive and Roman Reigns remains a huge loss to the Raw roster since his departure back in October.

WWE had to make the most of this situation this week on Raw by putting together a show where Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins was the highlight.

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, the reason why Raw was seen as so bad this past week was because Vince McMahon became quite restless and decided to write most of Raw himself.

Obviously, there was continuation for a number of storylines, but Dean Ambrose and Braun Strowman weren't part of the show despite the fact that both men have huge matches in less than two weeks time at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

The penultimate episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of TLC takes place this week and it has already been revealed that Braun Strowman will be in attendance for the show just a week after he underwent elbow surgery.

