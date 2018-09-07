WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Reason Why Shawn Michaels May Come Out Of Retirement For A Show In Saudi Arabia

One more match?

What's the story?

As per Wrestling Observer (via Cagesideseats) it is speculated that the reason Shawn Michaels may once again step inside the ring as a competitor at the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia in November is that this event is going to be a "big money show".

In case you didn't know...

Triple H and The Undertaker are scheduled to go one on one at the Super Show Down on October 6th, 2018. And in order to promote the match and build hype, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels returned to RAW past week and was confronted by The Deadman himself.

The segment saw The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels enter a verbal battle with Shawn saying that he has remained retired all these years out of respect for 'Taker.

The promo has led to speculation that HBK might be returning to action soon, and the rumblings are that he will be doing so in a tag team match at the next Saudi Arabia event in November.

The heart of the matter

Fans have been desperately waiting for Shawn Michaels to have one more match and it looks like they will finally get their wish.

However, instead of a return for a one off match at Wrestlemania, it looks like WWE are looking to utilize Shawn Michaels' star power to promote their next show emanating from Saudi Arabia after the Greatest Royal Rumble which took place earlier this year.

What's next?

It is unclear at this point exactly who the other participants of this proposed tag team match are going to be and if Shawn Michaels will be coming out of retirement permanently or just for this one match.

Would you like to see Shawn Michaels make his return? Do you think this is the correct moment for The Showstopper to make his comeback? Tell us in the comments!

