Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Reason Why Shawn Michaels May Come Out Of Retirement For A Show In Saudi Arabia

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.66K   //    07 Sep 2018, 17:10 IST

One mo
One more match?

What's the story?

As per Wrestling Observer (via Cagesideseats) it is speculated that the reason Shawn Michaels may once again step inside the ring as a competitor at the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia in November is that this event is going to be a "big money show".

In case you didn't know...

Triple H and The Undertaker are scheduled to go one on one at the Super Show Down on October 6th, 2018. And in order to promote the match and build hype, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels returned to RAW past week and was confronted by The Deadman himself.

The segment saw The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels enter a verbal battle with Shawn saying that he has remained retired all these years out of respect for 'Taker.

The promo has led to speculation that HBK might be returning to action soon, and the rumblings are that he will be doing so in a tag team match at the next Saudi Arabia event in November.

The heart of the matter

Fans have been desperately waiting for Shawn Michaels to have one more match and it looks like they will finally get their wish.

However, instead of a return for a one off match at Wrestlemania, it looks like WWE are looking to utilize Shawn Michaels' star power to promote their next show emanating from Saudi Arabia after the Greatest Royal Rumble which took place earlier this year.

What's next?

It is unclear at this point exactly who the other participants of this proposed tag team match are going to be and if Shawn Michaels will be coming out of retirement permanently or just for this one match.

Would you like to see Shawn Michaels make his return? Do you think this is the correct moment for The Showstopper to make his comeback? Tell us in the comments!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Topics you might be interested in:
The Undertaker Shawn Michaels
Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
Opinion: Why Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement for...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Shawn Michaels' Return Plans Revealed
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Opponents For Shawn Michaels' Comeback Match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels could break his retirement
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Dramatic role set for Shawn Michaels at...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Undertaker to appear along with...
RELATED STORY
11 WWE Rumors That Should Come True
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor: Shawn Michaels To Return As A Special Guest...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels' role at Australian Super...
RELATED STORY
5 interesting roles Shawn Michaels could play during...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us