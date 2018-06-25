WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why The Bar has been missing from SmackDown Live

The Bar hasn't featured on SmackDown Live in almost a month.

What's the story?

Sheamus and Cesaro have appeared on SmackDown Live just three times since The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April but that could be because WWE's creative team has nothing for the duo right now.

In case you didn't know...

Mick Foley put Sheamus and Cesaro together as a team back in 2016 after the two main event level stars competed against each other a number of times. Surprisingly, the duo has been able to work together effectively and are even former Raw Tag Team Champions.

Since their move over to SmackDown Live in the recent Superstar Shakeup, the former Champions haven't been able to make the same kind of impact on the Tag Team Division and continue to be overlooked.

The heart of the matter

Sheamus and Cesaro appeared at a recent live event where they were defeated by The New Day, but their last appearance on SmackDown Live was almost a month ago and Dave Meltzer suggested on a recent episode of The Wrestling Observer that WWE's creative team doesn't have anything for the former Champions which could be why they have been forgotten.

Moving into Extreme Rules it looks as though Daniel Bryan and a partner could be challenging for the Tag Team Championships against The Bludgeon Brothers, which could leave The Bar to continue their feud with The New Day over onto SmackDown Live in the coming weeks.

What's next?

Sheamus and Cesaro have been somewhat forgotten when it comes to the blue brand, but there is a lot of strength and depth in the current Tag Team Division with the likes of The Club and The New Day so the duo could easily return and strike up a feud with another team in the coming weeks.

Would you like to see The Bar return to WWE TV?