WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why there were last minute changes at Money in the Bank

The main event wasn't supposed to be the Money in the Bank ladder match

Phillipa Marie ANALYST News 23 Jun 2018, 00:35 IST

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax were supposed to main event Money in the Bank

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax were part of all of the advertisements for Money in the Bank, but it's being reported that the original plan was for the women to main event the show, but this was then changed last minute.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey was competing in her first ever singles match on WWE TV and the company wanted to ensure that she was given the spotlight she deserved, even though she came up short, she was one of the highlights of the show before Alexa Bliss decided to cash in her contract.

Bliss is one of the biggest heels in the Women's Division and the decision to have her interfere in the match was met by a lot of negativity by the fans, who thought it was a cheap decision to keep the title off Rousey.

The heart of the matter

It is being reported by PWInsider that Rousey vs Jax was originally scheduled to be the main event for Money in the Bank, but the company made the last minute change because they wanted to ensure that the show ended on a high.

This is the only reason that Braun Strowman was able to lift the case to finish the show because Alexa Bliss leaving on a high would have been a low ending and could have provoked negativity from the WWE Universe.

What's next?

Nia Jax, Ronda Rousey, and Alexa Bliss could all be on Raw next week for the first time since Money in the Bank, which could mean that there could be a very different matchup made for Extreme Rules.

Do you think Nia Jax vs Ronda Rousey deserved to main event Money in the Bank? Have your say in the comments section below.