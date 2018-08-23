WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Reason Why Triple H Returned To Raw On Monday Night

Triple H returned this week on Raw

What's the story?

Triple H returned to Raw this past week to cut a promo ahead of his match with The Undertaker at The Australian Super Show-Down, but it appears that this was only because Brock Lesnar wasn't part of the show.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was sent home after he lost his Championship to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and even though he was advertised for the Raw after SummerSlam, he was never going to make an appearance.

Triple H and The Undertaker are set to collide for the final time in Australia on October 6th more than six years after their final meeting at WrestleMania when it was thought to have been their last.

The heart of the matter

Triple H made his return to Raw last night and delivered what was a slightly strange promo that built up the collision between the two men in Australia. The reason why this promo was so out of place was because it was something that WWE added to the show in order to fill the time that Brock Lesnar should have had on the show.

Lesnar was advertised for the show weeks in advance but it was never going to make an appearance on Raw following SummerSlam and the WWE COO was the one that the company called upon to fill the gap in the show.

Brad Shepard recently confirmed this on The No Hold Barred podcast:

"He was originally scheduled to appear on the RAW after SummerSlam," he said via Ringsidenews. He did not. That was something scheduled for nearly two months. In fact the Triple H in-ring promo was actually going to be a segment with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.”

What's next?

Paul Heyman was on Raw this week and attempted to gain a rematch for his client after he lost his title at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but Kurt Angle completely refused to give in to Heyman as it appears that the company has now written the former Universal Champion off WWE TV.

Do you think Triple H's promo was a worthy addition to Raw? Have your say in the comments section below...