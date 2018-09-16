WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why Vince McMahon decided to change Hell in a Cell structure

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 10.39K // 16 Sep 2018, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The new Hell in a Cell structure is red

What's the story?

WWE unveiled a new red Hell in a Cell structure to the WWE Universe as part of a live feed of the AT&T Stadium yesterday and the change has been met with a mixed reaction, but it appears that Vince McMahon had a good reason for the update.

In case you didn't know...

The build-up to this year's Hell in a Cell has mostly centred around the fact that it's the 20 year anniversary of one of the most brutal Hell in a Cell matches of all time, between The Undertaker and Mick Foley.

Foley has even been able to celebrate the anniversary by stepping back inside the structure tonight as the special guest referee for Braun Strowman's Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

The new red Hell in a Cell structure was unveiled yesterday and many of the WWE Universe have questioned why the structure needed an update at all. According to a report by WrestleVotes via RingsideNews, Vince McMahon believed that the cell needed to be updated because he didn't realize how old it was.

“Honestly, with all this 20 years talk about Undetaker and Mick Foley, I think Vince McMahon forgot how old the match was. So he changed it up. Like when WrestleMania lost its Roman numerals. Just something new.”

Vince McMahon made the decision after WrestleMania 30 that he would no longer number WrestleMania's because he didn't want the event to feel old. Despite this, WrestleMania's are still known by a number but that isn't part of their official logo anymore.

What's next?

Hell in a Cell pay-per-views have never been numbered like WrestleMania once was, but now this year's Hell in a Cell will always be remembered as the one where WWE debuted a bright red structure.

Do you think Hell in a Cell needed an update? Have your say in the comments section below...