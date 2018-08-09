WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why WWE is thinking of signing Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks revealed

Could these three men be heading to WWE very soon indeed?

What's the story?

Of course, the primary reason that WWE may want to sign Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks is that they're three of the most gifted sports entertainers in the world. According to Cageside Seats, there may be yet another reason as well!

Joe Koff, the COO of Ring of Honor recently revealed that their Madison Square Show on WrestleMania weekend was 60% sold out from the pre-sale alone. WWE may want to curb this momentum by signing the top names that could appear at the show.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 weekend begins with a super show at the Madison Square Garden, next year. ROH and NJPW are putting their best foot forward to bring fans the G1 Supercard.

There were rumours about feelers being sent to CM Punk for the show as well. With the rise of independent wrestling, fans may be torn about whether to attend NXT TakeOver or this show, as they're both happening on the very same day. TakeOver will take place at the Barclays Center.

The heart of the matter

According to a rumour that has surfaced recently, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks may be snapped up by WWE before this show to curb its momentum. The idea may be to sign the hottest independent talent beforehand to spruce up the NXT brand.

This rumour also includes more talent beyond Omega and The Young Bucks who may otherwise have strengthened the G1 Supercard. With ticket sales going so strong, ROH and NJPW may be compelled to stack up the card with some very big names.

What's next?

It remains to be seen where Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will eventually end up. Wherever they are, I'm sure they'll be booked at the highest level. After all, they're The Elite of today's wrestling industry.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in WWE? Let us know in the comments.

