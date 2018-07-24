WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler about Carmella's next opponent

Who can finally take the title off Carmella?

What's the story?

Like her or not, Carmella is your SmackDown Women's Champion and she has enjoyed a long reign thus far. According to TicketDrew and Cageside Seats, Carmella has a big match at SummerSlam, this year.

Rumours indicate that she will defend her championship in a one-on-one contest at SummerSlam. The results of the contest are not conclusively known, but there have been other rumours that she may drop her title at the pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella made history when she became the first woman to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. She cashed in her contract following WrestleMania on Charlotte Flair and has remained the champion since.

Carmella has fought off some formidable opponents, like Charlotte Flair and Asuka. James Ellsworth has returned to her side in recent times, leading to some unique moments. Right now, it's not known who her next opponent will be.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch has been on a roll recently. She's won a wide variety of matches over the past few months and will go up against Carmella next week, to determine Carmella's SmackDown Women's Championship challenger for SummerSlam 2018. Rumours indicate Lynch has this one won! She will be Carmella's next challenger.

Dave Meltzer speculated recently that both Alexa Bliss and Carmella would drop their titles soon as their reigns haven't been the best, purely in terms of in-ring work. With that in mind, could we see a brand new women's champion crowned at SummerSlam this year? Could Becky Lynch reclaim the championship she won and lost immediately after the brand split?

What's next?

Becky Lynch will take on Carmella in a non-title match this week to determine her next opponent for the prestigious championship. If she loses, there will be another Mellabration. If she wins, she moves on to SummerSlam for a huge title shot.

Do you want to see Becky Lynch as the champion once again? Leave a comment and let us know!

