WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler about potential Women's Tag Team Titles

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.99K // 23 Jul 2018, 13:24 IST

Stephanie McMahon has a historic announcement for us

What's the story?

From all accounts, Stephanie McMahon will make a historic announcement on this week's episode of RAW. According to Cageside Seats and TicketDrew, it could very well concern the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Women’s Tag Champions once crowned, will able to be on both brands. — 17ABay 🗯 (@TicketDrew) July 21, 2018

TicketDrew goes on to state that the Women's Tag Team Champions will be able to defend their titles on both WWE brands. Of course, this is only a rumour for now, so nothing is yet confirmed!

In case you didn't know...

Many rumors have been doing the rounds concerning the announcement. The two most prominent ones at this stage are an 'All Women's PPV' as well as 'Women's Tag Team Championships'.

Some other rumors have surfaced too but they seem unlikely at this stage. It was recently rumored that Women's Intercontinental Championship could be on its way too. But according to more reliable sources, that's not the case.

The heart of the matter

A Women's Tag Team Division could help elevate women who're not booked in the title picture at any point in time. Women are usually booked in only one or two programs across the span of the entire show, and so these belts could give more women screen time.

Plus, it could lead to some interesting pairings between unlikely allies for the prize. Because the women's rosters are not nearly as stacked as the men's division, it does make sense for the Tag Team Champions to be able to challenge across brands. This could certainly lead to some very interesting programs, down the line.

What's next?

We will have to patiently wait for Stephanie McMahon's announcement to get an indication of the future. If the Women's Tag Team Championships are announced, they could be a very significant step in the women's evolution of WWE. I'd be totally into a division of this nature!

