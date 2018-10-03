Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Spoiler About Title Changes At Super Show-Down

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
855   //    03 Oct 2018, 18:03 IST

Do not read any further to avoid spoilers!
Do not read any further to avoid spoilers!

What's the story?

We're only days removed from Super Show-Down, WWE's upcoming event from Down Under. The men and women of WWE will compete before a packed audience at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

While 4 titles are being defended at the event, Cageside Seats provides us with a huge spoiler about Super Show-Down. According to their sources, not a single championship will change hands at the event.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe in a rivalry that's become far too personal. Becky Lynch will go one on one with her former friend, Charlotte Flair, in a title match as well.

The New Day and The Bar will compete for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. These are the three championships from SmackDown Live which will be up for grabs. Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy will also compete for the Cruiserweight Championship at the event.

The heart of the matter

One of the biggest criticisms with International shows in the past (most notably the Greatest Royal Rumble) has been that they are glorified Live Events. As grand as Super Show-Down seems to be on paper at the moment, WWE may not treat it with as much importance as a pay-per-view in the United States, judging by the supposed lack of title changes.

Of course, there's always a possibility that this rumour is merely a rumour and nothing more. Many expect Cedric Alexander to drop the Cruiserweight Championship to the Australian born, Buddy Murphy. We'll have to wait and watch until the event comes around to note whether or not titles will actually change hands.

What's next?

Join us for our Live Coverage of Super Show-Down on Sportskeeda Wrestling. I'll also whip up a 'Best and Worst' immediately following the event. How excited are you about the show, this weekend?

Do you think it's time for Samoa Joe to become WWE Champion? Let us know in the comments.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

